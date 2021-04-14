Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of StoneX Group worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $66.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

