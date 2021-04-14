Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

