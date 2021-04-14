Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Stoneridge worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after buying an additional 104,018 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 757,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.63 million, a PE ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

