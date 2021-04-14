Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Kearny Financial worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,663 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

