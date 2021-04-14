Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 137,845 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The AZEK worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,932.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

