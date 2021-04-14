Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 179,289 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,289 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $789.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

