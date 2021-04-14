Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 214,565 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

