Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 220,206 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

IRWD opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

