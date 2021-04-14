Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 344,912 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344,912 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cogent Communications worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,353,000 after buying an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CCOI stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

