Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Allegiant Travel worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.90.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

