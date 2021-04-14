Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,631 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Par Pacific worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $785.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

