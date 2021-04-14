Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of 2U worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

