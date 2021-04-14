Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

