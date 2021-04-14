Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Herc worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

