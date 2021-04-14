Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 486,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,147. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.