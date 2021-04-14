NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.22.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, reaching $622.04. The company had a trading volume of 291,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The stock has a market cap of $385.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $532.46 and a 200-day moving average of $537.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.