NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.44. 264,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.