NVIDIA Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.56.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.22.

NVIDIA stock opened at $627.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.75. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $628.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

