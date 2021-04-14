Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.06. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4,127,208 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.