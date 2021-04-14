O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.91 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $782,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,078. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

