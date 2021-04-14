Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $310.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 222897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.99).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £555.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

