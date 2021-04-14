Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.71

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 2189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $53,390,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $371,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.