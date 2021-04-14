OAX (OAX) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and $952,493.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00061612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00633391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036979 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

