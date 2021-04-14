Obee Network (OBEE) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Obee Network has a total market cap of $39,750.30 and $35,981.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00267874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.63 or 0.00732975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,190.99 or 0.98745684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.77 or 0.00871320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

