Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Up 141.9% in March

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,569,700 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the March 15th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.4 days.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

