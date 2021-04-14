Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:OXY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.