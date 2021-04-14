OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of OceanFirst Financial worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after buying an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

OCFC opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

