OctoFi Price Tops $81.78 on Top Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $65.22 million and $2.21 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $81.78 or 0.00128874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00057377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.00627614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00036887 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

