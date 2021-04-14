ODUWA Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $8,645.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,822.44 or 0.99888462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001092 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005469 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.