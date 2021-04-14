Odyssey (OCN) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $6.19 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

