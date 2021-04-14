Offshift Reaches One Day Volume of $205,509.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $205,509.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00005129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

