OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OFG opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

