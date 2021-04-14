OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of OGE Energy worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.