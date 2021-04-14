Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.64

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.64 and traded as low as $22.64. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 10,061 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

