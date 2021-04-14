OKB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $430.61 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $19.79 or 0.00031727 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $430.61 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00630997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036292 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.