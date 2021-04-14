Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $248.33 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $251.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

