Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Cap of $38.11 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $38.11 million and $311,419.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00066074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00265603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00720505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,090.77 or 0.99187997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.14 or 0.00851670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

