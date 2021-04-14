OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $550.27 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $550.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $9.35 or 0.00014733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.25 or 0.00425633 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001990 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

