OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. OneMain posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,107. OneMain has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.18%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.