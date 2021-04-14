OneWater Marine Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $640.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

