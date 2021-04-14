Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine Sells 32,689 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. 225,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,629. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,308,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $25,677,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,077,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,885,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.