Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $1.91 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Ontology has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $614.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.00352503 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.