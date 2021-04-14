Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $900,988.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00063782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00641967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

