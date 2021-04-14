OpenDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.