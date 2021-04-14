Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $8.64 on Top Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Opium has a total market cap of $35.95 million and $70.67 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.64 or 0.00013728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00273962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.30 or 0.00732976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,737.91 or 0.99687309 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.55 or 0.00843011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

