Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $265.32 on Monday. Okta has a 12 month low of $135.80 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,991,080. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 58.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 57.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

