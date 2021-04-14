Oppenheimer Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.