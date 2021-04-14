Oppenheimer Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.