OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $931,278.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $931,278.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00067545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00276804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743112 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.25 or 0.99651695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.28 or 0.00840062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

