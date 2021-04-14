Opus Price Up 104.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 104.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $3,145.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

